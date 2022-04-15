EXCLUSIVE: Rahul on possibility of a family get-together with RK-Alia; Why Mahesh Bhatt’s speech didn’t happen

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married yesterday, and their wedding pictures have received a lot of love from their friends, colleagues, and fans. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Bhatt opened up about his actress-sister’s big day. He informs that they were all emotional yesterday to see RK and Alia tie the knot. “It's a match made in heaven and he is a great choice. I really like Ranbir. A class act and it shows in everything,” says Rahul.

Talking about his father Mahesh Bhatt’s reaction, Rahul adds, “My dad is a tough guy. He wore light colours, which he usually doesn't do. He is not emotional in that sense, you know rona dhona, naachna gaana. But of course his daughter is getting married, and he sat through the entire thing, which is difficult to get him to do. There was supposed to be a speech too, but it didn’t happen. That’s what we Bhatts are known for, we are known for our oratory skills, and that’s what I was looking forward to because he is baap ka baap when it comes to extempore talking and public speaking. But that didn’t happen because of the timing."

Meanwhile, to celebrate the occasion, any plans to host Ranbir and Alia soon for a family get together at the Bhatt’s residence? “I don’t know, I am their emergency response number. So whenever orders come from my father…. Hopefully soon, let them settle down - the newly married couple. But all in all good, prince and princess. It can’t get better than that, and what a guy (Ranbir Kapoor). He is a nice guy. God bless them,” Rahul concludes.

Also Read | Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia's wedding inside pics & more; Priyanka, Sidharth Malhotra wish couple