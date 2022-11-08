EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao says there’s a possibility of a horror universe with Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is busy promoting Vasan Bala’s neo-noir crime comedy thriller, Monica, O My Darling.
Producer Dinesh Vijan has backed a few horror-comedies including Amar Kaushik’s Stree and Bhediya, and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi. Recently, at Bhediya’s event, Varun Dhawan had spoken about the filmmaker’s wish to create a horror-universe. Last month, Rajkummar Rao had even shared an image from a Diwali party that featured himself with Varun, Ayushmann Khurrana and director Amar Kaushik. Ayushmann had commented on the picture stating, “Hain tayaar hum!”
Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Stree and Roohi actor Rajkummar Rao also opened up on the possibility of a horror-universe being created. Have they discussed this? “I think they will have to take that decision. Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon, and yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting,” Rajkummar Rao exclusively told Pinkvilla.
During the conversation with Rajkummar Rao, his Monica, O My Darling director Vasan Bala added that Ayshmann’s Bala directed by Amar and produced by Dinesh Vijan is not a horror film. To that Rajkummar responded, “Bala toh nahin aa payega horror mein. But haan kuch aur kar lenge uske saath, Ayushmann ke saath tab tak kuch aur ho jayega, I am sure. But yea, it’s exciting. I would love to be a part of it.”
Rajkummar Rao on Stree 2
Meanwhile, is he starting to shoot for Stree 2 soon? “Hopefully soon,” Rajkummar Rao keeps it short. Furthermore, Rao’s next release is Monica, O My Darling, which also features Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among many others. It will be released on Netflix on November 11, 2022.
