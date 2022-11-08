EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao says there’s a possibility of a horror universe with Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana

Producer Dinesh Vijan has backed a few horror-comedies including Amar Kaushik’s Stree and Bhediya, and Hardik Mehta’s Roohi. Recently, at Bhediya’s event, Varun Dhawan had spoken about the filmmaker’s wish to create a horror-universe. Last month, Rajkummar Rao had even shared an image from a Diwali party that featured himself with Varun, Ayushmann Khurrana and director Amar Kaushik. Ayushmann had commented on the picture stating, “Hain tayaar hum!”

Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Stree and Roohi actor Rajkummar Rao also opened up on the possibility of a horror-universe being created. Have they discussed this? “I think they will have to take that decision. Hopefully, Stree 2 will happen soon, and yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting,” Rajkummar Rao exclusively told Pinkvilla.