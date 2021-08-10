EXCLUSIVE: Rajpal Yadav to play a transgender in Palash Muchhal's directorial debut 'Ardh'?

There has always been a longing desire within the actors to portray roles that are different & unique from the typical ones seen on screen today. Going out of their respective comfort zones Bollywood actors have explored the third gender with a magnifying glass. Be it, Ashutosh Rana, in Sangharsh, Paresh Rawal's role as Tikku in the film Tamanna, Mahesh Manjrekar in Rajjo, Sadashiv Amrapurkar in Sadak or in the film Laxmii, these actors showcased their talent with utmost authenticity. After all these talented actors, joining the bandwagon of playing the third gender on screen is none other than Rajpal Yadav.

A source from the set told us that Rajpal Yadav is all set to play a transgender in music composer Palash Muchhal's directorial debut titled 'Ardh'. Production will soon reveal the first look of Rajpal Yadav as transgender.

The upcoming film will also star TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. The shooting for Ardh has already started. Palash Muchhal had announced his film in June. He took to Twitter to share a picture with Rajpal Yadav and simply wrote, “All set to start my next." Palash in his last interview revealed that, "It's a story of a man who comes to Mumbai to become an actor. That role is played by Rajpal Yadav."

Ardh will not only mark the Hindi cinema directorial debut of Palash but also actress Rubina Dilaik's debut on big screen. Ardh is being targeted for an OTT release in early 2022.

