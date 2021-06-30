  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah shares Naseeruddin Shah’s health update: He should be discharged by tomorrow

Naseeruddin Shah’s nephew Mohommed Ali Shah also said that there is nothing major to worry about.
73860 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 09:06 am
Ratna Pathak Shah shares Naseeruddin Shah’s health update Ratna Pathak Shah shares Naseeruddin Shah’s health update
Earlier today, Bombay Times had reported that actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted in a hospital two days ago. When Pinkvilla contacted his actress-wife Ratna Pathak Shah, she said, “He is perfectly alright. There is a minor patch on his lung, which they have been treating. He should be discharged by tomorrow hopefully.” 

She further added, “It’s pneumonia, but it's fortunately very small and in one little corner so hopefully it won’t require much more work.” When contacted Naseeruddin Shah's nephew Mohommed Ali Shah, he said, “My dad just spoke to him on the phone. He’s fine. It's pneumonia, but there is nothing major to worry about.” Reportedly, actor Naseeruddin Shah’s family is also by his side in the hospital. Shah's manager also informed Bombay Times that the actor is stable and is responding well. 

“He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment,” informed the manager.  

Last year, Naseeruddin Shah was seen in the web show Bandish Bandits that had received a lot of love from the audience. Earlier this year, Shah was also seen in Seema Pahwa’s directorial Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi co-starring Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Vineet Kumar, Vikrant Massey, Manoj Pahwa and Vinay Pathak among a few others.

Pinkvilla

