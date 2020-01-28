EXCLUSIVE: The real reason why Anurag Basu's Ludo got pushed ahead

While the makers were initially eyeing a February release for Ludo, they have now pushed the movie to April. Here's why.

Anurag Basu's films have always had a different method altogether. The filmmaker takes his time to craft stories that appeal to the audiences. Sometimes, like his last film Jagga Jasoos, his movies do go to and fro with the schedule. His next project Ludo is an anthalogy of four short stories inter-connected with each other and was supposed to hit screens in February, 2020.

Now, the latest development is that the makers have announced a new date for the film, in April. While the team has done it also to get some time to put everything in place, we hear that this has primarily happened because the dates of all the actors aren't matching. A source tells us, "Aditya Roy Kapur has a distinct look for his story in the film. But for Malang, he had to get into a different physique altogether. He beefed up and became more muscular to fit into the Mohit Suri directorial. Everyone is appreciating his new look but there are a few more scenes left to be shot with the whole cast that includes Adi as well. So he's now trying to get back into the same build that he had for Anurag's film previously."

Adi has asked for sometime to get back to the film. "Adi will need sometime to lose all the muscles to look his part again. By the time he's ready, the timelines are getting a little difficult for others. The scenes need other actors too and some of their schedules have again gone haywire but the team is trying and locking dates so that it matches and the final shooting leg begins. But regardless, they will definitely be meeting the new April date."

