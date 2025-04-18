Aamir Khan, ladylove Gauri Spratt, son Junaid Khan spend ‘beautiful evening’ with Shikhar Dhawan and his rumored GF Sophie Shine: PIC

Just a few days back, Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt grabbed everyone’s attention as they attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival. Most recently, the couple, joined by Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, hung out with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his rumored girlfriend Sophie Shine. The picture has been going viral on the internet ever since it surfaced.

On April 18, Sophie Shine took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture from a ‘beautiful evening’ spent with rumored beau Shikhar Dhawan. They were joined by Aamir Khan, his ladylove Gauri Spratt, and his son Junaid Khan. The group photo was marked by a wide smile on each one's face.

In the picture, Aamir Khan kept it cool in his signature style as he opted for a gray kurta paired with denim pants, while Spratt complemented him in a denim kurta top paired with black pants. The Loveyapa actor caught attention in a black t-shirt paired and beige pants.

Meanwhile, Sophie Shine looked gorgeous in an-all black outfit paired with beige sandals and a black handbag. Dhawan opted for a deep pink t-shirt with white pants and matching footwear.

It was just a couple of days back that Aamir Khan attended the second Macau International Comedy Festival with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the event went viral online. One of the videos also captured the couple joined by Chinese actors Shen Teng and Ma Li as they also posed for the shutterbugs.

On his 60th birthday last month, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor hosted an intimate meet and greet for the media where he introduced Gauri to everyone. He also revealed that they’ve been dating for more than a year now, and revealed that she has already been introduced to his family.

Speaking of his work front, Aamir will be next seen in highly-awaited Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also features Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film will release later this year on June 20. We also informed you that Aamir is planning to attach the film's trailer with Raid 2.

