EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan on Tanhaji's Udaybhan and Jon Snow being compared: Rathod is 20 times cooler than him

Saif Ali Khan reacts to the poster of himself as Udaybhan Rathod being compared to Jon Snow in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Read on.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring , and Kajol will be releasing on January 10, 2020. As soon as the posters for the movie was released, Saif's look and pose as the brave opponent warrior Udaybhan Rathod was immediately compared to that with Jon Snow. Saif, who is known for his wit, revealed in an exclusive chat with us that comparisons are inevitable but he feels Udaybhan is much more sinister and cooler than Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

"I think we are influenced a lot. I can see why they make that connection, it because of a certain pose. It was silly of me or whoever organised the shoot," Saif started. At this, Ajay intervened and added, "But, it just happens that you don't remember that time. There are so many movies made every year globally. Comparisons will always be made." Saif later explained that he loves Game of Thrones himself and while he admires it, he feels Rathod is cooler.

"Also, I love Jon Snow, I love Game Of Thrones but I think Udaybhan Rathod is 20 times cooler and a bad a** than Jon Snow. I don't think Jon Snow doesn't stand a chance in front of this guy. In terms of performance and everything," Saif smiled.

Ajay plays Tanhaji while Kajol plays his wife in the historical drama which has been co-produced by Ajay himself. The movie clashes with 's Chhapaak.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More