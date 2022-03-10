EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi to shoot for Godfather in Karjat from March 12

Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited espionage, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Over the last few days, Salman has been reading scripts and figuring on other production formalities, we have exclusively learnt that the short break is all set to come to an end. According to our sources, Salman will start shooting for Godfather with Chiranjeevi from March 12 at ND Studios in Karjat.

“This shoot was supposed to take place in January; however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi tested positive for Covid. Soon after, Salman dived into the final schedule of Tiger 3 and with everything now under place, Salman and Chiru are finally uniting at ND Studios in Karjat from March 12. It’s going to be a weeklong schedule with the two superstars as they will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes in the set up,” revealed a source close to the development.

Chiranjeevi will be flying to Mumbai soon for this important schedule and a source also informs that there is a high possibility for Chiranjeevi to stay at Salman Khan’s much spoken about farmhouse in Panvel throughout his stay in Mumbai. After calling it a wrap on Godfather, Salman is expected to do a photoshoot for his December 30, 2022 release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production goes on floors from the first week of April with a marathon schedule. Set construction is on the way at Filmcity in Mumbai. In between the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot, he is expected to take a week long break to shoot for his scenes with Shah Rukh Khan for Tiger 3.

There are multiple films under discussion for Salman – ranging from Dabangg 4 to No Entry 2, and according to sources, the creative team is also on the hunt to find something fresh and new for Salman. “With six to seven months in hand to commence work on a new film, the team of Salman is contemplating on various ideas and will take a call on his next after KEKD by June end,” the source signed off.

