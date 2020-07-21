EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi debunks stories of Sushant Singh Rajput being bipolar: His mind wasn't elsewhere

Contrary to reports that are doing the rounds, Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi reveals that she never sensed any depression or bipolar behavior in the late actor. Watch her full video here.

The last co-star to have worked with Sushant Singh Rajput will be newcomer Sanjana Sanghi who makes her big debut with Dil Bechara, that is up for release this Friday on an OTT platform. Nobody in the film's team was prepared to face the situation that they are grappling with. Nobody could apprehend the untimely loss of a talent like Sushant. But post his death, there have been several alleged reports about him battling depression and a leading tabloid today speculated that the actor's psychiatrists revealed that he was suffering from bipolar disorder.

But Sanjana reveals she never felt Sushant was going through any pain. Sanjana tells us, "I met Sushant on Dil Bechara sets I didn't know him in 2015 or 2016 to know the difference. So for me, the only Sushant I knew was the one I met. Whether he was quiet, jovial, focused or not; for me that was the parameter. So my mind also didnt go in that direction. He was always present, always giving and you've seen the trailer, you can tell that's not an actor whose mind is elsewhere. He's all there. He was so supportive and collaborative so there was no scope for me to think of anything else."

When we told her about the reports claiming that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Sanjana shares the she has 'not read that report'. She adds, "I'm not a psychologist. I wish I was to be able to say that someone is going through depression or is bipolar. I have my best friends who I've grown up with and we are going through times because of the pandemic. They're telling me they're going for therapy and I'm like, 'It's awesome'. It's just because I look at mental health in a very different way. I feel that we all should be aware of our mental health. But I don't think that even with my childhood friend, I could gauge if she's going through depression. I'm also going through a tough time right now; it's not easy for me right now. I don't know about the illness bit of it because that's not where your mind goes when you're with a person. If he would have ever let something off to me or told me, then I would have had the conversation. But he never did."

