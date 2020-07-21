Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist confirms late actor suffered from bipolar disorder: Report

A senior doctor from a leading hospital, who Sushant Singh Rajput had last visited, confirmed to the cops about the late actor's mental health and the diagnosis.

In a significant development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, one of three psychiatrists who were questioned by Mumbai Police have confirmed that the late actor had bipolar disorder, reported Mid-Day. A senior doctor from a leading hospital, whom Sushant last visited, confirmed to the cops about the late actor's mental health and the diagnosis. As per the report, the Bandra Police had recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in Sushant's case. The other remaining doctors, in their statement, have revealed that the actor used to lead a stressful life but an exact cause for depression was not ruled out.

An officer on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Sushant visited each doctor not more than twice or thrice. "The actor used to change his doctors after two to three visits. He has not visited the three psychiatrists more than three times each. The doctor he last visited had given him some medicines for the disease he was diagnosed with but the actor took them for about two months. He had consulted the psychiatrist over phone during lockdown but he did not follow his advice," the officer revealed to Mid-Day.

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Zone IX, said, "The Bandra police have recorded the statements of the three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist with respect to Sushant's death."

The late actor began visiting these doctors from November 2019. One of the doctors in his statement revealed that the medication prescribed needs to be taken for a longer duration, but Sushant stopped consuming it once he started to feel better.

Share your comment ×