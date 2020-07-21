  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist confirms late actor suffered from bipolar disorder: Report

A senior doctor from a leading hospital, who Sushant Singh Rajput had last visited, confirmed to the cops about the late actor's mental health and the diagnosis.
5647 reads Mumbai
News,Mumbai Police,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist confirms late actor suffered from bipolar disorder: Report
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a significant development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, one of three psychiatrists who were questioned by Mumbai Police have confirmed that the late actor had bipolar disorder, reported Mid-Day. A senior doctor from a leading hospital, whom Sushant last visited, confirmed to the cops about the late actor's mental health and the diagnosis. As per the report, the Bandra Police had recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist in Sushant's case. The other remaining doctors, in their statement, have revealed that the actor used to lead a stressful life but an exact cause for depression was not ruled out. 

An officer on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Sushant visited each doctor not more than twice or thrice. "The actor used to change his doctors after two to three visits. He has not visited the three psychiatrists more than three times each. The doctor he last visited had given him some medicines for the disease he was diagnosed with but the actor took them for about two months. He had consulted the psychiatrist over phone during lockdown but he did not follow his advice," the officer revealed to Mid-Day. 

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, Zone IX, said, "The Bandra police have recorded the statements of the three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist with respect to Sushant's death." 

The late actor began visiting these doctors from November 2019. One of the doctors in his statement revealed that the medication prescribed needs to be taken for a longer duration, but Sushant stopped consuming it once he started to feel better. 

Credits :Mid-Day

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Everything is corrupt in this country.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Suree... the police had time to strategically disclose only this sensitive piece of information and not any other angle of his life, considering the million of other statements they have reportedly taken? Pffftt....

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Suicide is the leading cause of death in youngsters in India yet so many ppl are in denial that he committed it ! Step 1: Indians need to accept mental health issues exist ! Talk about it smh instead of all these conspiracy theories !! Feel bad for his family the most

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Total nonsense. You cannot prescribe medications over phone. That's unethical even if you have met the patient. Proper eval needs to be done. These docs are lying. It is a murder. Follow the money...

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement