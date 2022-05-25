EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God to get a new release date

After working together on the 2019 comedy, Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn and Indra Kumar are reuniting on Thank God. It’s touted to be a one-off its kind comedy set in a fantasy world with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh playing the two other leads. The film was announced to release in the last week of July. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that the much-awaited fantasy comedy will now release on a later date.

“Thank God has been delayed because of extensive VFX work. We will announce a new date shortly,” confirmed Bhushan. The details of Thank God have been kept under wraps for now, and we expect it to hit the big screen in the last quarter of the year. The release date of Thank God has now been taken over by another Bhushan Kumar production, Ek Villain 2.

The filmmaker has a plethora of projects lined up for release in the coming few months. Opening up about his slate, Bhushan smiles, “I have a lot of films up for release. There is Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bholaa and Drishyam 2 with Ajay sir, Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor. We are also doing multiple projects with Rajkummar Rao, which will be announced soon.”

When asked to comment on the trend of remakes in the times when Pan India cinema is flourishing, Bhushan signs off, “Rowdy Rathore and Kabir Singh worked better in Hindi as compared to the original industry and it’s not that all films from South Origin are working at Pan India level. A film has to be good in order to work – be it original, remake or a sequel.”

