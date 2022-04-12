EXCLUSIVE: Shabbir Ahmed on working with Yash for KGF 2 Hindi songs; Has made many tracks for Salman Khan too

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel is one of the most awaited films of the year, and in exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed lyricist Shabbir Ahmed opens up about writing the Hindi songs for this upcoming period action film. He has penned three tracks for KGF 2, of which one titled ‘Toofan’ was released last month. “The film has a total of four Hindi songs, out of which three have been written by me. While Toofan is about the character’s larger than life personality and helps to take the story forward, the rest of the songs talk about his power, his love and kindness for the people, his mother, the coal mines, life, pain, anger, struggle, and a lot more,” says Shabbir.

The lyricist adds that he has developed ‘Toofan’ with Yash. “I showed the first draft to music composer Ravi Basrur, who suggested a few changes which I made in the second draft, and presented it to him. Later he called to inform that Yash wanted to meet and share a few suggestions too. He is such a big star, so before I met him I was wondering how he would be in person. But Yash is such a humble guy, and so hard working,” states Shabbir.

He further adds, “I always thought that I am very hardworking and passionate towards my work, but then I met Yash and realised that he is even more dedicated to his craft. I remember one day we finished our discussions at around 4 am. Soon after I left for the hotel, but Yash and Ravi were still at it working on the overall album. Later I asked them when they slept, and he said that they slept for 2-3 hours in the studio itself. That's the kind of commitment they have."

In the past, he has worked on many hit films including Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Simmba. Shabbir also shares a close bond with Salman Khan, and informs that he is working on a lot of songs with the superstar actor. “We have already made a lot of tracks, and Bhai will use them as and when he feels those words fit the situation. It’s always a pleasure working with him,” Shabbir concludes.

Also Read | Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ranbir-Alia get marriage advice from Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn on Nysa's debut