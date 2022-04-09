EXCLUSIVE: KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash spills the beans about his plans to work with Shah Rukh Khan

South star Yash has been all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel’s period drama happens to be the second installment of the 2018 release KGF: Chapter 1 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in lead. To note, Yash will be seen locking horns with Sanjay in KGF: Chapter 2 as the latter is playing the role of the lead antagonist. Of late, Yash has been busy promoting the movie and is pinning high hopes for the same. Interestingly, the superstar has also expressed his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan time and again.

Recently, in his exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Yash was once again quizzed about his plans to collaborate with King Khan. To this, the Santhu Straight Forward actor that he would love to do it. “If something interesting comes up and if it something which we think will entertain people, why not,” Yash was quoted saying. Although Yash and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t announced any project or collaboration as such, it will indeed be a treat to watch them sharing the screen space. Isn’t it?

Watch Yash’s full interview here:

Talking about KGF, there have been speculations after the third installment of the series. So when Yash was quizzed about it, he resisted divulging any details and said it will be the makers’ call. KGF: Chapter 2 will be hitting the screens on April 14 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey.