EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to reunite for a two-hero film? Pathaan writer makes a revelation

Pathaan , the recently released blockbuster that features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has emerged as the biggest success of Indian cinema in recent times. The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand has marked King Khan's entry into the highly celebrated YRF Spy Universe, after the massive successes of the Tiger film series and War. The superstar played the titular character Pathaan in the movie, which featured Bollywood's crowd-puller Salman Khan in a cameo appearance as Tiger.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Shridhar Raghavan, the scriptwriter of Pathaan opened up about the massive success of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, the future installments of YRF Spy Universe, possible crossover projects, and much more. Interestingly, the talented writer also revealed if the audiences can expect a two-hero project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (possibly a crossover film with Pathaan and Tiger), in the future.

Shridhar Raghavan, who refrained from divulging more details about the future installments in the spy universe, stated that "We can expect everything." However, the scenarist later spoke about the possibilities of a crossover, two-hero project. "Let us put it this way. If you are siblings, you guys will definitely meet for Diwali right? At some point, you all will catch up. So I'm sure there will be lots of combinations and permutations. The idea is to have as much fun as we can with these sorts of characters," he explained. "I write primarily as a guy sitting in the front (of audiences). I think we all come from that, we think this will be fun to do. I think we would wind up trying to do it," he concluded.

Watch Pinkvilla's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan, below: