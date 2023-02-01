EXCLUSIVE: Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan says writing a film for Shah Rukh Khan was intimidating

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has received a marvellous response. The film has been wreaking chaos at the box office with its record-breaking figures, and the team of Pathaan couldn’t be happier. The film is extremely special for Shah Rukh Khan fans as it marks his comeback on the big screen after over 4 years. Pinkvilla had a chat with Pathaan writer Sridhar Raghavan, who is officially on board as the mentor of YRF Spy Universe. He opened up about his journey with Shah Rukh Khan, and what it was like to write for Pathaan.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Sridhar Raghavan said that it has been ‘terrific’ working with Shah Rukh Khan. He said that SRK is an amazing person, so when he is discussing a story or a script, it feels very normal, and doesn’t feel like he is talking to a superstar. He further added, “I'm just glad that we managed to do justice to the star and the actor.” Sridhar Raghavan said that he used to assist director and writer Kundan Shah right after Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. However, Sridhar Raghavan used to be a journalist before that, and he was working as a crime reporter when he saw Shah Rukh Khan promote the 1989 TV series Fauji.

Speaking about the same, he said, “A young man (Shah Rukh Khan) walked in who was promoting a show called Fauji. He had come for an interview and I was sitting across, and I was a crime-beat reporter. I was looking at this boy and I was fascinated. And then a few years later I started assisting Kundan Shah, who is my mentor. He had just done Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which I love. So there is somebody you have seen growing up in a certain manner, almost like a contemporary, because if it's 30 years of his life, it's 30 years of my life also,” said Sridhar.

Sridhar Raghavan says writing a film for Shah Rukh Khan was intimidating

He further added that he has seen Shah Rukh Khan do larger-than-life movies like Darr, Baazigar, and others. “And then suddenly you're told you have to write a film for this person, and it's intimidating in its own way because you want to be able to live up to the body of work they have done, and be continuing in that, and not bring it down a notch. But for every writer and director, that is a challenge,” he said.