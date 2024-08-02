EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Tikku Talsania shares work experience with SRK; 'most wonderful actor'

Tikku Talsania is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. He made his acting debut with Rajeev Mehra's Pyaar Ke Do Pal in 1986. He has done several films, such as Andaz Apna Apna, Bol Radha Bol, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Devdas, Duplicate, and more. In a recent The Pinkvilla Podcast, the veteran actor shared his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and called him a wonderful actor.

During a recent episode of The Pinkvilla Podcast Season 2, Tikku Talsania was asked how Shah Rukh Khan is as a person. Praising the superstar, Talsania said, "He is the most wonderful actor I have ever seen and worked with."

Sharing one incident, the Devdas fame added, "In fact, Shikha has met him at one of our friend's wedding and she said, 'Dad, he was with me for 5-10 minutes and he was only talking about you. I said that is something fantastic.' Very lovely people, all of them. The thing is I have never counted the films that I did."

Watch the full interview:

Speaking more about the 70-year-old actor, he also performed as a freelance theater artist apart from acting in films and television serials. His presence in films lightens up the whole plot. He continued to play his role as a comedian in movies such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna, and Mr. Bechara from 1991 to 1996. Breaking from his comedian roles, he also has done a serious character in the movie Waqt Hamara Hai in 1993 and received praise.

Advertisement

Talsania also acted in a number of commercially successful movies such as Ishq in 1997, Jodi No.1 in 2001, and up until Partner in 2007. He received critical acclaim for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. He played the role of the protagonist Devdas's caretaker Dharamdas and said that he was confident that his role would get noticed.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK told Star Sports in May that he is all set to go back to the film sets in 2024 but right now decided to take a short break highlighting that he had three film releases last year following which he was working continuously. King Khan will be seen in the upcoming King co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vikrant Massey is all smiles as he enjoys Singapore vacay with wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan