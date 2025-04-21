In 2023, Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the longer format of story-telling with the Raj and DK directed-Farzi. The web-series was appreciated by the viewers and ended on a cliffhanger, promising a face-off between Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon. Ever since then, there has been a demand from the audience for the second instalment of Farzi. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Farzi 2 is all set to roll from December 2025.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Raj and DK are all set to take Farzi 2 on floors from December 2025. “The duo of Raj and DK are presently busy with Rakht Brahmand. On calling it a wrap, they will proceed to the pre-production of Farzi 2 and take it on floors by December. Taj and DK have conducted meetings to discuss the basic trajectory of the sequel with Shahid Kapoor. The Farzi sequel will see a face-off Shahid Kapoor with Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon,” a source shared with Pinkvilla. Farzi 2 will premiere in the second half of 2026.

Before moving on to Farzi 2, Shahid will wrap up shooting for the Dinesh Vijan produced Cocktail 2, and is also reading multiple scripts to set up a feature film after the romantic comedy. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is immersed in shooting with Aditya Dhar for Dhurandar. According to reliable sources, the shooting of this action thriller is going on in full swing, as the makers have recreated the era from 1970s and 1980s, which also marks the golden era of R&AW.

Advertisement

“Around 75 percent of shoot is wrapped up for Dhurandar, and the makers are looking to call it a film wrap by July 2025. Aditya Dhar needs around six months to work on the post-production, and the makers are aiming to release the film in the first quarter of 2026. However, if they don’t get a release window, the film could well arrive in Summer 2026 window,” the source concluded.

After calling it a wrap on Dhurandar, Ranveer Singh moves on to the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3, slated to go on floors around October 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yash to start shooting for Ramayana THIS week; Marks the beginning with a visit to temple in Ujjain