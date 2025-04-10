EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Shah Rukh Khan to begin King on May 18; Cocktail 2 on floors from August

The last few days have been a roller coaster ride for Siddharth Anand, as the social media was flooded with articles about his directorial, King fronted by Shah Rukh Khan with Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma. From delays in the shoot, to updates on casting – every kind of news has been in the forefront, which were eventually clarified by Siddharth Anand. And now, we hear that Siddharth Anand is all set to start shooting for King from May 18 in Mumbai.

According to sources, the prep work for the first schedule has already begun and Shah Rukh Khan will take charge as King from May 18. “It’s the first schedule of the film, which will begin at a studio in Mumbai. This would be followed by international legs in UAE and Europe. The team is extremely excited to begin this magnum opus, which is touted to be a one-of-its kind action thriller, with SRK in shades of grey,” the source informs. We hear that King will hit the big screen in the last quarter of 2026 between October and December. There are many names floating around for making a cameo appearance in King, but we can confirm that none of them are true at this point of time.

Multiple projects are slated to kick off in the coming few months, and another key one is the Dinesh Vijan-produced Cocktail 2 featuring Shahid Kapoor with Kriti Sanon and another female lead. “Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan, and will be directed by Homi Adajania. The casting for the parallel female lead with Kriti Sanon is underway, with Rashmika Mandanna being the top pick. The makers are aiming to take the romantic comedy on floors in August 2025,” the source informed.

We hear that Cocktail 2 is being planned as a Mid-2026 release, and producer Dinesh Vijan is looking to close a chartbuster album for the film. “Vijan is confident to win over the audience again with Cocktail 2, as it’s a script that marries humour, and romance with a relevant conflict,” the source concluded.

Shahid Kapoor is meanwhile shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala, which is looking to release in December 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

