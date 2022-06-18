EXCLUSIVE: Shamshera & Raksha Bandhan trailer out next week; 3 trailers attached to Jug Jugg Jeeyo 

While the trade is gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, we hear that the Hindi film industry is gearing up to launch as many as three trailers next week. The proceedings begin with Raksha Bandhan, as Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai and team will be launching the first theatrical trailer of the film at a grand event in New Delhi.

As reported by Pinkvilla before, there is a great buzz around the theatrical trailer of the film as the insiders are touting it to be colourful and comic with rooted Indian emotions. A source informs Pinkvilla that the Raksha Bandhan team has opted for a longer campaign as they are also showing inane faith on the music of the film composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The trailer will be screened on the big screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo from June 24. Just 3 days after Raksha Bandhan is a mega launch for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

The Karan Mahotra directorial will be unveiled on June 24 at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vani Kapoor and others. The production house, YRF, has tied up with the multiplexes to showcase the trailer at their respective properties ahead of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.and other films running in the cinema halls..Shamshera is gearing up for a July 22 opening. Insiders claim that the scale of Shamshera will take everyone by surprise, as the banner has gone all out to make it a period spectacle in the fictional space.

There's another trailer of a sequel to a musical hit film expected to be launched next week, however, we still await a final update on the same. It's carrying fantastic reports, for the blend of soulful music with the right amount of thrills. There's also Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case, whose trailer will hit the digital world sometime next week.

All the aforementioned films aside, Viacom 18 has attached the trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much awaited drama, Laal Singh Chaddha, officially to the prints of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. So well, it's going to be a trailer packed week ahead for the Hindi Film Industry.

