Raksha Bandhan Day 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 7.70 crore; Total stands low at Rs 28 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan has seen a nominal jump of 25 percent on Sunday as according to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of Rs 7.40 crore to 8.10 crore. The four-day total of Raksha Bandhan stands in the range of Rs 28 crore, which is nothing but a low result, more so for a film featuring a Khiladi like Akshay Kumar. Through the four days, the centres which have actually overperformed for Raksha Bandhan are UP and Bihar.

Surprisingly, Gujarat hasn’t come in full support of this family drama. Through the weekend, the contribution of National Multiplex Chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – has been around 48 percent with the non-national chains and single screens putting up another 52 percent. Raksha Bandhan should have clocked a four-day total of at-least Rs 40 crore, as that would have laid the platform of clocking the half century number by Independence Day and then start the journey towards the successful mark by hitting a century.

Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 8.00 crore (Holiday)

Friday: Rs 6.25 crore (-23%)

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore (-2%)

Sunday: Rs 7.70 crore (+27%)

Total: Rs 28 crore (approx.)

The numbers are almost 40 percent lower than even conservative expectations and now, the Aanand L Rai directorial is headed to emerge a major flop for the stakeholders. There will be a drop in collections on Monday, and the five-day extended weekend collection of Raksha Bandhan will be around Rs 35 crore. As far as the lifetime business is concerned, Raksha Bandhan will be targeting numbers around the Rs 60 crore mark, turning out to be another post pandemic failure from the Hindi film industry.

The overseas numbers are negligible, though we yet await an actual figure from the officials. According to estimates, it’s headed for a sub $2 million finish in the international belts, though as a film, Raksha Bandhan never catered to this segment of audience. Both the August 11 releases, Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha, have turned out to be major disappointment for the Hindi Film Industry, though the latter is a bigger shock and a bigger flop, as it arrived with bigger expectations with a higher budget.

Also Read| Laal Singh Chaddha Day 4 Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer collects Rs 10 crore; Total stands low at Rs 37 crore