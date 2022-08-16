Raksha Bandhan Extended Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film collects Rs 33.50 crore only in 5 days

Akshay Kumar is one of the most adored and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s filmography includes films like Airlift, Baby, Mohra and more, and it is truly incredible how he is able to make all happen. However, his films have lately not been able to do as well as they should have. The film clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and has remained as the second among moviegoers. The best part about both the films coming together is that there has been a clear line of distinction as to which film leads which. Raksha Bandhan did better than Laal Singh Chaddha in mass circuits, like the Gujarat circuit, where as Laal Singh Chaddha did well in metros and big cities.

The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer opened to Rs. 8 cr nett on day 1, way below of what was expected out of it, considering that the film released on Raksha Bandhan. The film saw a decline on Friday and again picked up over the weekend. Raksha Bandhan managed to add Rs. 6.50 cr on Independence day, way lower than expected. The 5 day cume stands at Rs. 33.50 cr nett and the journey for the film is far from over. It is to be seen how the film sustains over the weekend and if it can genuinely inch closer to Laal Singh Chaddha or not. As far as overseas business is concerned, the film is struggling to even reach 1 million dollars, as compared to Laal Singh Chaddha, which is closing in at almost 10 million dollars in its full run.

What’s helping Raksha Bandhan the most is its budget and the less time between shoot and release. These two factors, along with lucrative non theatricals have ensured that the makers remain solvent.

Have a look at the day wise nett box office collection of Raksha Bandhan:

Thursday – Rs. 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 6.10 cr

Sunday – Rs. 6.75 cr

Monday – Rs. 6.50 cr (Independence Day)

Total = Rs. 33.50 cr nett

You can watch Raksha Bandhan at a theatre near you.

