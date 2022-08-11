Opening Day Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan headed for a Rs 8.00 crore start

The Aanand L Rai directed Raksha Badhan with Akshay Kumar in lead has taken a slow start at the box office. According to early trends, Raksha Bandhan is headed for an opening day in the range of Rs 7.50 to 8.75 crore, with the non-national chains and single screens coming on board as key contributors. In the morning, it seemed like a Rs 7 crore start, but the walk-ins increased as the day passed by putting the film in the vicinity of Rs 8.00 crore on the opening day.

The three national chains will end up doing Rs 3.90 crore for Raksha Bandhan, with non-national contributing around Rs 4 crore. Gujarat and UP were the best fairing centres for Raksha Bandhan, though that doesn’t necessarily mean a good start in the aforementioned centres. Overall, it’s a slow start for Raksha Bandhan at the box office however, if the talk in its target audience is positive, the holiday season might help it make up for the loss of revenue on the first day.

Ideally, Raksha Bandhan should have clocked a double digit opening, but that has clearly not happened putting pressure on the film to record a superlative trend to hit the century mark in the long run. There will certainly be a drop in collections on Friday, and it will be the growth on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Independence Day) that will determine the fate of Raksha Bandhan in the long run.

If Raksha Bandhan manages to hold at the same level on Friday, it would suggest some sign of acceptance from the masses but a drop would make the scenario wait and watch. Being a holiday release, the first day biz should have been better. The centres like Mumbai, Delhi and even Punjab recorded dismissal numbers for Raksha Bandhan, and it's important for these centres to come on board for it to put up a respectable total in the long run.

Note: These are based on early trends and we shall share an exact estimate by mid-night.

