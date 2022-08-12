Raksha Bandhan 2nd Day Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer drops by 25 percent to collect around Rs 6 crore

The Aanand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has seen a drop on Friday as according to early estimates, the collections have come down by around 25 percent. According to early trends, Raksha Bandhan has collected in the range of Rs 5.65 to 6.25 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 14 crore. The film has gone down across the board, with the exception of some mass belts like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where the collections have actually seen a spike on account of Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

While the national multiplex chains have gone down by around 27 percent for Raksha Bandhan, the mass belts, barring UP and Bihar, have dropped in the range of 40 percent. A multiplex chain, Rajhans in Gujarat, has dropped by 57 percent for Raksha Bandhan. The drop in the percentage terms is lower than Laal Singh Chaddha, but even Raksha Bandhan had to show a sub 10 percent drop to have a shot at reaching what could be termed something substantial.

There are two big holidays’ for Raksha Bandhan – Sunday and Independence Day – which should escalate the business of the film, and then it would all be about the hold in collection on Tuesday. Raksha Bandhan might be neck to neck with Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday and Monday.

With Rs 14 crore in two days, Raksha Bandhan will be looking at a 3-day opening weekend around the Rs 20 crore mark and an extended 5-day weekend in the range of Rs 40 crore, as mass belts tend to do well on Sunday’s and National Holidays. There are various reasons given for the low start, but it seems to be a scenario where the youth and mass didn’t have much excitement around this film.

While it can’t exactly be termed a victory, but, in the longer run, the lifetime total of Raksha Bandhan might be in the same range as Laal Singh Chaddha, though both the films will end up with similar outcome on the verdict front. The scenario of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan ending up with similar numbers is something that not many would have predicted.

