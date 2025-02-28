EXCLUSIVE: Shashank Khaitan to launch Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Nadiadwala in an intense love story

Over the years, Sajid Nadiadwala has established himself as one of the leading producers of Indian Film Industry, having produced tentpole spectacles for the big screen. Come 2025, the filmmaker is set to be a proud father as his son, Subhan Nadiadwala, is all ready to make his acting debut. According to sources close to the development, Subhan Nadiadwala has come on board director Shashank Khaitan’s next for the big screen.

A source shares, “Subhan will be launched by Shashank Khaitan in an intense love story. The prep work has already begun and idea is to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025. Shanshank’s script warranted the presence of a fresh face and he has found his lead in Subhan Nadiadwala. The acting workshops and other training sessions are currently underway.”

The source further informs us that Subhan has dreamt of being an actor for the longest time and has educated himself about cinema with professional lessons and on the set experience. “Subhan has trained himself in acting and also underwent prep in dance and action. He is looking to make a mark with an intense love story, which also has shades of action in the screenplay.”

The Shashank Khaitan directorial isn’t the only film Subhan has signed on for as industry circles have confirmed that the young actor is in advanced conversations with two other celebrated filmmakers. “Subhan has a screen presence and the industry is bullish on his future prospects, leading to multiple opportunities. Sajid Nadiadwala is proud to see his son grab all opportunities on merit,” the source concludes. The yet untitled love story will be produced by Shashank under his banner Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for the release of the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar on Eid, which features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.