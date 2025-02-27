Sikandar: Salman Khan’s fans say ‘Mass mayhem loading’ after teaser of highly-awaited action film drops

After much anticipation, the teaser of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar was dropped by the makers. Packed with power-packed dialogues and adrenaline-pumping action sequences; the new teaser has indeed intensified the excitement for the film. Find out how internet users are reacting to the latest released promotional asset of the film.

Today, on February 27, soon after the teaser of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar dropped, fans flooded the X sharing their reactions to it, with many calling the film a "blockbuster."

A user wrote, "The emperor of Indian Film Industry!! Back & how" and another praised the teaser stating, "#SikandarTeaser is raw, intense & packed with action—filled with both punch & punches! Loved #SalmanKhan’s dialogue delivery, the satisfying color grading and the way it keeps you wanting more with every watch. In short, they teased us just right as a teaser should! PICTURE TOH BLOCKBUSTER HAI BOSS!"

Take a look

"Mass mayhem loading" exclaimed a dedicated fan with another noting, "#SikandarTeaser is raw and intense, with hard-hitting dialogues, Solid BGM, lavish scale, and top-notch color grading. #SalmanKhan and Rashmika’s chemistry is promising. Wanted to see more, but hey—it’s a teaser! Now, the wait for EID just got tougher!"

A fan quoted the dialogue from the teaser, "Kayde mein rahoge toh fayde mein rahoge!" and gushed, "The King Of Masses Is Back." A third fan praised AR Murugadoss stating, "And that's how you present Salman Khan on big screen, A.R. Murugadoss literally cooked in #SikandarTeaser Specially the plane fight scene is going to be something".

Take a look

In addition to this, a fan stated, "Salman Khan is back, something new is going to happen this Eid, the teaser of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has been released" and further predicted, "Sikandar is going to break all the records of Bollywood."

A quick look at more reactions of fans on Sikandar teaser

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is all set to hit the big screens on Eid this year. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, it will also feature Sathyaraj, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal among others in the key roles.

Salman and Sajid are collaborating years after the 2014 release Kick.