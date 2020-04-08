EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan clears air about doing Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab; Says it an elaboration of a rumour

Shruti Haasan rubbishes the news of collaborating with Pawan Kalyan for Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink.

Shruti Haasan is one of the popular faces in the South Indian Film industry and enjoys a massive fan following there. The diva has won hearts with her talent and hard work and has given several big hits and the fans are eagerly waiting for her to spill the magic on the big screens. Interestingly, Shruti’s fan army was quite ecstatic lately after there were reports that she has been roped in for Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink and will feature Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

The media reports suggested that Shruti will be seen playing the role of Pawan’s wife in the movie. However, during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla in an Instagram live, the Ramayya Vasthavayya actress rubbished the reports and stated that she isn’t a part of Vakeel Saan as of now. The actress also asserted that these reports are just an elaboration of a rumour. “It was something that just passed by. It wasn’t concrete. It’s really an elaboration of a rumour. So, I wouldn’t like to talk about it,” Shruti was quoted saying.

As of now, the Gabbar Is Back actor has two big movies in her kitty. She has been working for a Tamil film called Laabam which is a social political drama and has Vijay Sethupati in the lead. Besides, Shruti is also reuniting with Ravi Teja after six years for Telugu movie Krack which is said to be a family entertainer. To note, Shruti and Ravi had last shared the screen in 2013 release Yevanda.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More