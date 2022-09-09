EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan on new song ‘She is a Hero’ and possibility of doing playback for her upcoming films

Talking about the song and the inspiration behind it, Shruti informs, “From being a woman myself and from finding it important to remember our past, present and future as women, and the strength we truly possess. The song is a mix of narratives. I am really excited to have collaborated with such talented musicians on this one. MC Altaf brings in a beautiful appreciation of women and his perspective from a man’s point of view.”

Shruti Haasan , who has Salaar with Prabhas, Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi , and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna in the pipeline, recently unveiled her new song “She is a Hero” after a gap of two years . The actress-singer says that because of the Covid-19 pandemic and shift in shooting dates, she had to finish up filming first and that’s why the long gap between her two singles.

Shruti shares that she always takes out time from her busy schedule to pen the songs, but the breaks in the lockdowns gave her more time to focus on the writing. Does she have plans to do playback for herself in any of her forthcoming films? “(It) depends on the song really, it’s not a prerequisite. I also very much enjoy writing my own music with its own story,” states Shruti.

Who does she dedicate this song to? “All the women who have made us and our world as we know it,” she says.

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan had opened up about working with Prabhas in Salaar. She had said that she didn’t know the Baahubali actor well before they started shooting for the Prashanth Neel directorial. “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him,” she had said.

