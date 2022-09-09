EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's ICON with director Venu Sriram shelved

"Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie," revealed a source close to the development. Allu Arjun was collaborating with director Venu Sriram for the first time. Ace producer Dil Raju was supposed to bankroll the project under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Allu Arjun is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood and has been getting a lot of offers after the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise. Up next, his kitty is full of films. AA will kickstart shooting for Pushpa 2 soon this month. After completing the shoot of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun was expected to begin shooting for Venu Sriram's film but his 'Icon' project is not taking off. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Allu Arjun is not doing ICON.

According to another source, "Director Venu Sriram has pitched a script to Ram Pothineni. The director and actor are in talks for the same. However, there is no confirmation if it is for the same film, Icon that Allu Arjun was supposed to do or a new subject". If Venu is planning to revive Icon or not, only time will tell!

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Boyapati Srinu are collaborating for a second time after Sarrainodu. Apparently, he is also teaming up with maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a movie.

His other film, tentatively titled AA21 with Koratala Siva is equally grabbing the limelight. The much-awaited film was expected to kickstart after April 2022. Since AA is now busy with Pushpa 2, Koratala decided to start working on the NTR project.



Giving out a much-awaited update on his next with Allu Arjun, Siva, during a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, revealed, "I was supposed to do a film with Allu Arjun but then he got busy with Pushpa. Obviously, the film is happening but first NTR and next with Allu Arjun. I don't want to hurry."

