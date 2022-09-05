Shruti Haasan, Santanu Hazarika share a common love for black in new PIC: 'Let's make some black clouds baby’

Shruti Haasan is one of the most active celebrities on social media and never fails to keep her fans updated about her daily life. She recently took to the story section of her Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome picture with beau Santanu Hazarika. The lovebirds look like a match made in heaven in their latest post together. The photograph included the words, "Let's make some black clouds baby."

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Salaar actress talked about her love interest Santanu Hazarika, "He is my best friend. He is an amazing, talented person, and a very unique human being. People think that a lot of the times we call paparazzi, and yes there are times we do when we are looking extra cute or something (laughs). But a lot of the time we don’t, and it was just getting silly to like be photographed. I also like to share on social media my life, I think it’s been a great avenue for people to connect with me as a person, and this is a big part of my life."

Check out the oicture below:

In the meantime, Shruti Haasan was recently in Turkey to shoot for NBK107 alongside Balakrishna. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the project will feature Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. Adding on, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will also be seen doing a crucial role in the film. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the movie has been backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

She will also be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the much-awaited action entertainer, Salaar. Her lineup further includes Chiru154 opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi.