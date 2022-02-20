Exclusive: Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar passes away; Kiara Advani mourns the loss

Bollywood celebrities have time & again shown their love for their furry friends. These cute little pooches are our best companions, they fill our lives with warmth and help us stay happy and determined. But, whenever they leave us, the loss is unimaginable. Today, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra lost his pet dog Oscar due to kidney failure. Among many other stars who are pet parents, Sidharth Malhotra tops the list when it comes to treating his fans with cute photos of his dog Oscar.

Oscar is not just a friend to him but also his companion. Sidharth often shares adorable photos on social media with his cute pooch. In the past, the actor has shared lots of pictures of him chilling with his pet on social media. However, it's an extremely sad day for Sidharth as he has lost his favourite friend to kidney failure. As per information, Oscar passed away today afternoon. Oscar was sick for the last few days due to kidney issues.

Moreover, a source close to the actor told us that Sidharth & his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani are heartbroken over the loss of the actor's pet pooch. The duo took Oscar's body to Lower Parel for the cremation. Both Sidharth and Kiara were close to Oscar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for his upcoming film Yodha. The actor kept sharing pictures and videos from the sets to treat his fans and have them excited for the film. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her big Bollywood debut with this film.