EXCLUSIVE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Sujoy Ghosh to join hands for a film?

After giving three back to back hits, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is set for an exciting collaboration n with ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for his next project.

When it comes to choosing films, Ahuja has quite an experimental streak that has resulted in blockbuster cinema in the past. The National Award-winning actress' last hit three films - Neerja, Pad Man and Veere Di Wedding were diverse in genres and also captured the diva essaying different roles.

Keeping up with the trajectory of trying something new, it seems that the Neerja actress will soon be collaborating with the celebrated filmmaker and producer, Sujoy Ghosh for his upcoming venture, titled Blind. Sonam was recently spotted on her way to the producer's office sparking off the speculations that her next project will be with the Kahaani filmmaker.

Talking about the same, a source stated, "Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh's body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as an opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative. The Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starrer will hit the floors in mid-June in London. However, no details of her role are out as of now."

If the speculation is true, then fans are in for a never-tried-before synapse of the crowd-puller star, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and the maverick, Sujoy Ghosh. As of now, Sujoy is gearing up for his much talked about production Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie is jointly produced by Ghosh and ’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More