EXCLUSIVE: Squad duo Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj are in a relationship

Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj starrer Squad releases tomorrow, and Pinkvilla has an interesting update on the film’s leading pair. We have learnt that Rinzing and Malvika are in a relationship. “Rinzing and Malvika have known each other since they were kids, and have been friends for a very long time. However, they got closer while shooting for the film and are very happy with each other,” informs a source close to the development.

Rinzing is veteran actor Danny Denzongpa’s son, and will be making his acting debut with Nilesh Sahay’s Squad. Meanwhile, Malvika had played the younger Poo aka Pooja Sharma in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Meanwhile, in a conversation with IANS recently Malvika had opened up about her prep for Squad. She took a six months training to learn combat action and self-defence techniques.

“We trained with a trainer who came from Poland and stayed here for six months. All this was very new to me. We were also trained how to act like snipers. In addition, we were also trained to use real guns, employing proper techniques and ensuring safety,” Malvika had said.

Three days back, Rinzing had even shared Malvika’s poster from the film. “She’s fierce, she’s bold and she is here with her squad to bring the biggest action film of the year! Introducing @malvikaraaj,” the debutant had captioned the image on Instagram. Malvika was quick to respond to the post with three heart emojis. Besides Rinzing and Malvika, the film also features Pooja Batra.

We reached out to Rinzing and Malvika, but they chose not to respond.

