EXCLUSIVE: Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing’s debut film Squad opts for OTT premiere; Malvika Raaj as female lead

Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing and Anita Raaj’s niece, Malvika make their acting debut with the Nilesh Sahay directed action thriller, Squad. The shooting has been wrapped up and the film was gearing up for a theatrical release in Summer 2021. However, we have now learnt that the makers have taken the direct to digital route due to the Covid-19 pandemic and market uncertainties.

“The film has been shot for the big screen, however, with no clarity on the theatrical medium and third wave of the virus, the makers have taken the tough call of releasing the launch pad of Rinzing and Malvika on Zee 5. They are targeting a Diwali 2021 release and the promotional campaign will kick off sometime in October,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film has been extensively shot at real locations of Russia under the supervision of international action teams.

The film is produced by Nilesh with Zee Studios and according to the source, the team will leave no stone unturned to give the two leads an ideal launch in the film industry. Buzz is, the lavishly mounted action scenes are the highlight of the film, which includes gun fights, car chases, bomb blasts and chopper chase. While Squad is gearing up for a premiere on Zee 5, Nilesh is gearing up to kick off his second directorial, Ambush, with Harshvardhan Rane in lead. The film is again touted to be an out and out actioner and the duo has already started script reading sessions side by side the action workshops.

It is slated to go on floors in the month of November with a prolonged overseas schedule. John Abraham has shown support to Nilesh on both Squad and Ambush, and it was John who suggested Harsh’s name to Nilesh for his second directorial. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusives.

