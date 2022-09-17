EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol is ‘Very Confident’ about Gadar 2; Dulquer Salmaan can’t wait for return of Tara Singh
Gadar 2 will be an early 2023 release, says Sunny Deol in an exclusive interview. Read details
After 22 years Sunny Deol is all set to step into the shoes of Tara Singh again in the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Gadar. There is immense anticipation around the film, and the makers are soon going to announce the release date of this Anil Sharma directorial. Sunny Deol insists that spinning a sequel to something as big as Gadar is a challenge. “It was a difficult task to start off with but I think people want me to just rip things apart,” he laughs.
His Chup co-star, Dulquer Salmaan adds, “There is going to be an entirely new generation that will be introduced to this. All these post-2000s kids will be excited to see him rip things apart.” Sunny Deol feels that the producers must re-release Gadar for today’s audience. “I think, they should put that out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it (the euphoria) was.” Dulquer nods his head and says, “After Chup, they should revisit Gadar.”
According to Sunny, a lot of his previous films warrant a sequel, but he doesn’t want to make them for the sake of bringing a part two. “We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it.” He is however pretty confident of Gadar 2. “I am very confident about the film. Whomever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar. We resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. It will be an early 2023 release,” Sunny concludes.
Dulquer is amused and being a fan of the first part, the quips, "That's awesome. I can't wait (for it.)" Watch the full video interview below as Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan discuss their upcoming film, Chup, and also open up about critic reviews, cinema trends, and a lot more.