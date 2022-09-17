EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol is ‘Very Confident’ about Gadar 2; Dulquer Salmaan can’t wait for return of Tara Singh

After 22 years Sunny Deol is all set to step into the shoes of Tara Singh again in the sequel to his 2001 blockbuster, Gadar. There is immense anticipation around the film, and the makers are soon going to announce the release date of this Anil Sharma directorial. Sunny Deol insists that spinning a sequel to something as big as Gadar is a challenge. “It was a difficult task to start off with but I think people want me to just rip things apart,” he laughs.

His Chup co-star, Dulquer Salmaan adds, “There is going to be an entirely new generation that will be introduced to this. All these post-2000s kids will be excited to see him rip things apart.” Sunny Deol feels that the producers must re-release Gadar for today’s audience. “I think, they should put that out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it (the euphoria) was.” Dulquer nods his head and says, “After Chup, they should revisit Gadar.”