EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Leone on protecting her kids from media reports: You can’t lie to your children

Sunny Leone has always been following her heart and making her own rules, be it in her personal life, or in her career. It has been over a decade since Sunny’s debut in Bollywood, and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour, fame, and hustle. But apart from being an actress, Sunny also dons the role of a mother to her three kids: daughter Nisha, and twins Asher and Noah. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sunny how she plans to prepare and protect her children from media news in the future.

Replying to this Sunny said, “I think that communication is probably the best thing. I have to hope and pray that if something like that does get mentioned about myself or even Daniel- which I'm sure that will, I would be cuckoo crazy if I didn't think that it wouldn't happen - but I think that communication is going to be the best tool. Every situation, every scenario is different. How we handle it, we'll have to figure that out as it comes. As of right now, all that I focus on is that are the kids happy in school, because they're all back. And of course, there's growing pains with all these big changes, but I think it's a case-by-case scenario.”

Sunny further adds, “Most of the things that I do with the children is communicate a lot. I talk to my children a lot and I drill them with so much information, and try and get them to understand. And honesty i think is the best policy, because you can't lie to your children. They're going to find out the truth.”

