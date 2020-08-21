  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Kangana Ranaut: She is on her own trip

"Kangana is trying to attack people she has an issue with, to settle her own scores," Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer explains why the Panga star's claims have nothing to do with the course of investigation. Read more to find out.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family has breathed a sigh of relief. After an endless fight that spanned over two months, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the whole case now. Kangana Ranaut, who had come out strong during the movement, had called out several Bollywood bigwigs in her interviews, accusing them of alienating Sushant from the industry. 

During an earlier conversation, Kangana had gone on record on a channel claiming that people like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt sabotaged Sushant's life and career. She also called out actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and termed them 'B-grade' heroines. Recently, she went for another interview, after the CBI probe was finalised and brought up the topic of gangism and nepotism and held it responsible for Sushant's vulnerable state. 

But Sushant's family had put out very clearly in the FIR that the death has nothing to do with the industry. In fact, they mentioned how the industry insiders' probing was derailing the entire case. Instead, they leveled serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, Samuel Miranda and manager Shruti Modi, of exploiting and abeting Sushant's death. We reached out to Vikas Singh, the lawyer who's representing the family and he termed Kangana's statement 'unimportant'. "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."

But he admits that there are certain points that she's made which are relevant, too. "Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant." 

In fact, in a previous interview that Kangana shared right now, on Twitter, the lawyer can be seen validating her statement as well. Watch it right here:

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

LTheir lawyer agreed with kangana before. Fake fake fake

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Oh teri! Kangana ka band baj gaya.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Good that the lawyers spoke as this mad person has been using this for her benefit and increase fan following. Shameful

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Still, she is brave to raise the voice, when compared to other big bollywood dumps siting idel.

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

na na na na na. Even SSR family doesn't like you.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

I'm sorry, but this is funny. What is Kangana going to do now? ROFL.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

abhi to sharm karo Kangana

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

She deserves it.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

This is sooooo embarrassing.

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

uh oh, now what.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Maybe that's why turned to Amir's topic so quickly.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Kya se kya ho gaya Kangana. he he.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Had a nice stint in Bollywood, got national awards using her charm, but she ruined it all. Either it is all her doing or her sis who put it into her head that she's a demi-goddess.

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Even the people she shows ''support'' don't want to be anywhere near her. That says a lot about what kind of person she has become.

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Kangana is now completely isolated. Better enjoy Manali now.

Anonymous 33 minutes ago

PV pls post this, From the first video she ( Kangana ma’am) made , I knew she wanted to solve her own problems through this untimely tragedy . We all know that Sushant was a strong - minded person , who was kind and wasn’t affected from those stupid parties and wedding like you KR . You are making him look like a weak person in front of the public. You are the one who is diverting the case , if you didn’t put your nose in this matter , we could have got the culprit really fast . I wanted to ask everyone would you like to believe this lady or the family of Sushant?........ She didn’t meet,talk or even went for his funeral, and she creating her own theories to take revenge on big stars for nothing . If she has so much complain then leave this industry na ... We are banning alia, Kjo , Aamir, Deepika , Taapese , by listening to this woman who has no proof . Then ban this woman too then , actually rather than Kjo and the star kids she is one who is happy for Sushant’s death So that she can start her insider-outsider dhandha. Please PV post this so that the truth and the real fact should come out , so that news channels like you can post true news, rather than some actress just making some useless things on our beloved Sushant #justice for ssr , CBI for ssr

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Only #justiceforSSR matters, nothing else!!

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Just ignore!!

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Seriously people, even one faces struggle, what do you expect when hundreds try to be superstars everyday, that everybody gets in, if that was the case to case every person minding their feelings thee will be hundreds of movies releasing everyday , think it is struggle of life, everyone everyday goes through it

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Kangana is such a twit!

Anonymous 54 minutes ago

watch the video.SSR's family lawyer agrees with kangana on how the bullying he faced in the industry made him vulnerable and gave Rhea a vaccum to sort of take over his life.Will media houses stop spreading lies?

