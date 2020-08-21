EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on Kangana Ranaut: She is on her own trip
Sushant Singh Rajput's family has breathed a sigh of relief. After an endless fight that spanned over two months, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the whole case now. Kangana Ranaut, who had come out strong during the movement, had called out several Bollywood bigwigs in her interviews, accusing them of alienating Sushant from the industry.
During an earlier conversation, Kangana had gone on record on a channel claiming that people like Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt sabotaged Sushant's life and career. She also called out actresses like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and termed them 'B-grade' heroines. Recently, she went for another interview, after the CBI probe was finalised and brought up the topic of gangism and nepotism and held it responsible for Sushant's vulnerable state.
But Sushant's family had put out very clearly in the FIR that the death has nothing to do with the industry. In fact, they mentioned how the industry insiders' probing was derailing the entire case. Instead, they leveled serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family, Samuel Miranda and manager Shruti Modi, of exploiting and abeting Sushant's death. We reached out to Vikas Singh, the lawyer who's representing the family and he termed Kangana's statement 'unimportant'. "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."
But he admits that there are certain points that she's made which are relevant, too. "Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant."
In fact, in a previous interview that Kangana shared right now, on Twitter, the lawyer can be seen validating her statement as well. Watch it right here:
SSR’s family and their lawyer have always been very supportive of my struggle https://t.co/jffCsVOqGl
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020
