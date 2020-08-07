EXCLUSIVE: Sushant sir changed after Rhea's entry; his smile disappeared, he looked upset: Actor's former aide

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant, in an exclusive interview, reveals how everything changed after Rhea Chakraborty came into the actor's life and altered his entire ecosystem. He also reveals how the actor's behaviour changed from happy to sad in a matter of few months; watch video.

Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death on the 14th of June earlier this year has become a national debate today. After the family filed an FIR against his then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of theft, cheating and abetment to his suicide, the CBI and ED have taken over the whole case. We spoke to a few of his close associates and tried finding out what changed the situations in the actor's life.

While a lot has been spoken about the actor reportedly undergoing depression and even being medicated for it, all his friends have come out and debunked the theory. His former aide Ankit Acharya, in an elaborate conversation with Pinkvilla, shares, "Sushant bhaiya was a happy and positive person. He wanted to be active always and when I worked with him from 2017 to 2019, he was never depressed or upset. We wouldn't even let him feel bad. He would get angry sometimes but in 5 minutes, he would cool down. He used to treat us like his family, his brothers."

But everything changed once Rhea Chakraborty entered the scene last year, Ankit admits. "I have never met Rhea madam but Sushant bhaiya had changed after she entered his life. Last year, after Dil Bechara shoot, I had to take a small leave for an emergency. Sushant bhaiya had asked me to take a few weeks off because he wasn't working on any film then. I couldn't return in that much time and I took longer than expected. I returned after around two months, in October 2019. When I came back, I heard he's vacated his Little Heights apartment and shifted to Capri Heights. When I went there, I wasn't allowed inside. Then, I got to know that the entire staff was asked to leave and I was not needed. I kept going to the house because my two months' salary was due but no one allowed me to meet Sushant bhaiya."

But then, the day he met Sushant, he was disappointed at seeing his condition, Ankit reveals. "One day when I was waiting outside, he saw me while entering and waved at me. The smile from his face had disappeared, he looked pale. Then, he took me upar and asked the accountant to pay me my money. He also gave me extra Rs 50000. But then I tried to talk to him. He didn't even answer and went inside. After that, I waited for two hours and kept observing him. He looked upset, his face looked dull, he had dark circles, his lips had turned black and he also got pearls on his forehead. At one point, he was just lost in thoughts and the next moment, using his phone; he seemed restless. After that, I went from there and didn't come back."

Credits :Pinkvilla

