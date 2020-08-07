EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant's SHOCKING statement: Bhaiya was murdered using pet dog's belt
Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is getting murkier by the day. After his lawyer, family members, friends, now his former close aide Ankit Acharya, who used to be his personal assistant staying with him 24*7 has made shocking revelations that can solve the puzzle. Ankit discusses why he believes it's a murder.
Ankit explains, "I knew Sushant bhaiya really well. I can't believe it's a suicide. It's definitely a murder. Even if we accept Sushant bhaiya hung himself, then when it's a suicide, the mark is in U-shape always. But when someone strangulates you, it's always in O shape. In Sushant bhaiya's case, it's an O shaped mark. When it's a suicide, a man's eyes protrude out, tongue comes out, there's foam. None of it was there in Sushant bhaiya's body. So it's definitely a case of murder."
He also makes an explosive revelation of sorts. He adds, "I can also tell you what the mark on his next is of. It's his pet dog Fudge's belt. Uss belt ki nishaani hai woh. I still have the pictures (of his dead body) and I still investigate the pics and feel this. The culprits used Sushant's pet dog Fudge's belt to strangulate him to death." Calling for a fair trial, Ankit also urges the culprits to be punished and given a death sentence. "I'm very happy with the case being transferred to CBI. I want a thorough investigation and hope Sushant sir gets justice. I want the culprits to be hanged till death.
Watch the EXPLOSIVE interview right here:
Sushant deserves justice.He was very kind to his staff n helpers and had good bond with them. Reason why Rhea must have fired them all, to bring her own stooges. I remember initially police were suspected may be used fudge's belt for suicide , they were trying to throw different theories to misguide public and see which one works. Hope truth comes out
Yes,its a murder..bollywood and mumbai police shame on u..