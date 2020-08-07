  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant's SHOCKING statement: Bhaiya was murdered using pet dog's belt

Sushant Singh Rajput's former aide Ankit Acharya makes some explosive revelations about the case; reveals that it's indeed a murder and the culprits used Fudge's belt to strangulate the actor to death. Watch the full interview; link inside.
31021 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant's SHOCKING statement: Bhaiya was murdered using pet dog's beltEXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex assistant's SHOCKING statement: Bhaiya was murdered using pet dog's belt
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is getting murkier by the day. After his lawyer, family members, friends, now his former close aide Ankit Acharya, who used to be his personal assistant staying with him 24*7 has made shocking revelations that can solve the puzzle. Ankit discusses why he believes it's a murder. 

Ankit explains, "I knew Sushant bhaiya really well. I can't believe it's a suicide. It's definitely a murder. Even if we accept Sushant bhaiya hung himself, then when it's a suicide, the mark is in U-shape always. But when someone strangulates you, it's always in O shape. In Sushant bhaiya's case, it's an O shaped mark. When it's a suicide, a man's eyes protrude out, tongue comes out, there's foam. None of it was there in Sushant bhaiya's body. So it's definitely a case of murder."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office to record statement; See Photos

He also makes an explosive revelation of sorts. He adds, "I can also tell you what the mark on his next is of. It's his pet dog Fudge's belt. Uss belt ki nishaani hai woh. I still have the pictures (of his dead body) and I still investigate the pics and feel this. The culprits used Sushant's pet dog Fudge's belt to strangulate him to death." Calling for a fair trial, Ankit also urges the culprits to be punished and given a death sentence. "I'm very happy with the case being transferred to CBI. I want a thorough investigation and hope Sushant sir gets justice. I want the culprits to be hanged till death. 

Watch the EXPLOSIVE interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Sushant deserves justice.He was very kind to his staff n helpers and had good bond with them. Reason why Rhea must have fired them all, to bring her own stooges. I remember initially police were suspected may be used fudge's belt for suicide , they were trying to throw different theories to misguide public and see which one works. Hope truth comes out

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Yes,its a murder..bollywood and mumbai police shame on u..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement