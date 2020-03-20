EXCLUSIVE: Taj Mahal Hotel officials clueless about singer Kanika Kapoor being infected with Coronavirus

After Kanika Kapoor was tested positive of Coronavirus, the Taj Mahal Hotel claims to be clueless about the case.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor made it to the headlines this morning after she was tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. According to media reports, the Baby Doll singer, who was in Lucknow, had returned from the United Kingdom and was among the four people who were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The media reports also suggested that Kanika was staying at Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow and had even attended two parties there despite being infected. While Kanika has been admitted to Lucknow’s King George Medical University, there have been questions raised about the safety measures being taken at a five-star hotel.

However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Taj Mahal hotel officials have claimed to be clueless about any guest being infected of the novel coronavirus at the moment. "At this point, we have no information about a guest testing positive for Coronavirus, so it is not possible for us to say anything at this point. We will check with officials and then only be able to speak on this,” the officials were quoted saying.

When quizzed if Kanika was staying at their hotel, the official refused to give in any details and stated, "There are personal information that we aren't allowed to give out, so I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, it is reported that Kanika Kapoor, who had returned from the UK had hidden her travel history from the authorities amid the outbreak of the highly contagious Coronavirus outbreak in India. For the uninitiated, the toll of coronavirus positive cases have been inching towards 200 across the country, while it has crossed the mark of 2 lakhs globally.

