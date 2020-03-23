EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia feels Janta Curfew was the need of the hour; says people have to self isolate

The Petromax actress adds that Janta Curfew was the need of the hour and how people need to start taking the Coronavirus outbreak seriously.

The south siren Tamannaah Bhatia while talking to us for an Instagram live, shared the importance of the Janta Curfew. The Baahubali actress revealed how it was a very good initiate by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Petromax actress adds that the Janta Curfew was the need of the hour and how people need to start taking the Coronavirus outbreak seriously. The Devi 2 actress who will feature in a couple of interesting films from the south stated that everyone has to start practicing self-isolation, as the situation across the world is very critical and in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, self-isolation is important. The gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia who featured in the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also added that many countries across the globe are practicing self-isolation so that the spread of the COVID-19 can be stopped.

The actress further adds that she too participated in the Janta Curfew and that she was in her balcony with her 'bartan' to make the sound as a sign of appreciation for all those who are working very hard to keep everyone safe amid the Coronavirus scare. The actress further says during the Instagram live that she hopes to work alongside the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the future. The F2 – Fun and Frustration actress goes on to add further that she had a lot of fun shooting for a song called Daang Daang with south star Mahesh Babu.

The Ayan actress says that Mahesh Babu looks younger every time she meets him and also that when they shoot together, she always looks at him in the monitor. Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed her wish to work along with south actor Sivakarthikeyan of Namma Veettu Pillai fame. Finally, the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia states that when she was shooting with Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya she was just kick-starting her career in films and that the Kaappaan star was very supportive of her and said that she will be successful in films.

Credits :pinkvilla

