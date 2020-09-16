EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria on her love for food, cheat meal & 'no diet' rule; watch video

Tara Sutaria reveals everything she eats in a day. Watch her spill all her food and diet secrets right here

Tara Sutaria has turned out to be one of the most promising newcomers to have debuted in Bollywood last year. While she receives a lot of love from the audience for her looks and physique, at heart she is a foodie. In this segment, Tara reveals everything she eats in a day, her diet & food secrets, her cheat meals, etc.

She laughs, "We are a khata peeta Parsi family. So, at lunch, we are discussing what's for dinner, at dinner, we talk about what we will have for next day's lunch. I'll eat everything and work out. I love food too much." Tara shares that unlike other actors, she doesn't diet at all. "I can't follow a strict diet and my mother tells me that we shouldn't deprive our body of the things we want to eat. I'm in my 20s and I'm lucky it doesn't show on my body at least. I used to never believe that I'm someone who would eat anything and get away with it but a lot of people told me I'm and I do believe it now."

But she has started working out, she adds. "I have started going to the gym. I do my workouts or my dance early in the morning. A lot of people feel lethargic right after getting up, but I feel that's the best time for it too." Ask her about her cheat meal and she smiles, "I love flaming hot Cheetos."

