  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria on her love for food, cheat meal & 'no diet' rule; watch video

Tara Sutaria reveals everything she eats in a day. Watch her spill all her food and diet secrets right here
76322 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria on her love for food, cheat meal & 'no diet' rule; watch videoEXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria on her love for food, cheat meal & 'no diet' rule; watch video
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara Sutaria has turned out to be one of the most promising newcomers to have debuted in Bollywood last year. While she receives a lot of love from the audience for her looks and physique, at heart she is a foodie. In this segment, Tara reveals everything she eats in a day, her diet & food secrets, her cheat meals, etc. 

She laughs, "We are a khata peeta Parsi family. So, at lunch, we are discussing what's for dinner, at dinner, we talk about what we will have for next day's lunch. I'll eat everything and work out. I love food too much." Tara shares that unlike other actors, she doesn't diet at all. "I can't follow a strict diet and my mother tells me that we shouldn't deprive our body of the things we want to eat. I'm in my 20s and I'm lucky it doesn't show on my body at least. I used to never believe that I'm someone who would eat anything and get away with it but a lot of people told me I'm and I do believe it now."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria on her love for food, cheat meal & 'no diet' rule; watch video

But she has started working out, she adds. "I have started going to the gym. I do my workouts or my dance early in the morning. A lot of people feel lethargic right after getting up, but I feel that's the best time for it too." Ask her about her cheat meal and she smiles, "I love flaming hot Cheetos." 

Watch the full video right here: 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement