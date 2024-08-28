EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Star Tyroe Muhafidin Shares Why He Thinks Theo is 'Not A Nice Kid'; Ismael Cordova Doesn't Agree

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the cast of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2 shared their experiences working on the new installment. From audience feedback to the challenges they faced, the cast, including Ismael Cruz Cordova and Tyroe Muhafidin also took a small quiz around LOTR trivia.

Ismael Cruz Cordova plays Arondir the Elf, who has the duty to protect the Southlands. On the other hand, Tyroe Muhafidin portrays the character of Theo in Rings of Power. Theo is a young human navigating this world of magic as he fights with darker influences.

With new dynamics unfolding and war approaching in the new season, here is what the cast shared about their experience working for the latest edition.

Tyroe Muhafidin Shares Why He Thinks Theo is 'Not A Nice Kid'

In the exclusive sit-down, upon being asked about the feedback on their roles and characters, Tyroe began by expressing gratitude for all the love and support that came from the viewers. "There is a lot of support and just a lot of people said they love Theo, which I think is confusing," Tyroe shared.

Adding to this, he explained that he does not believe Theo to be a nice kid. "I don't particularly think he’s a great kid," he added. "He’s not the nicest guy. I wouldn’t be friends with him. You always bat for him (pointing at Ismael)."

Ismael joined the discussion by explaining why he feels Theo is not so bad.

Ismael Cruz Cordova Doesn't Agree With Tyroe Calling Theo a Bad Guy

As Tyroe shared his thoughts on his character, Ismael came to Theo's rescue and shared how he is a teenager and everyone is that way at that age. "I do bat for him. I think that when you’re twelve, thirteen, or fourteen years old and like life is starting, that’s when all your ideas are exploding in your head. [It’s] so confusing,” Ismael shared.

"But at the same time, (pointing at Tyroe) I can imagine you right now, you’re concerned about like I wanna look good in this and that, and I actually by the way, also gonna go to war. And the guy picks up a bow and an arrow and then starts learning. And you see him dealing with all these things. I bat for the guy, I like that kid. Doesn’t matter what he’s feeling, he’s stepping up."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

