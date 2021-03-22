EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to start shooting for Heropanti 2 from April 3 in Mumbai; Read Deets

On Tiger Shroff’s birthday this year, the makers had revealed the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021

Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award winning composer AR Rahman and acclaimed lyricist Mehboob for director Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2. This reunites Ahmed, Rahman and Mehboob 26 years after they first worked together on Ram Gopal Varma’s 1995 romcom, Rangeela. Interestingly, Rahman is also creating the background score for the Heropanti sequel, and is expected to compose 5 songs too. We now have a new update on this much-awaited film. We have learnt that Tiger Shroff will start shooting for the film from April 3. The pre-production is currently going on in full-swing.

“The first schedule of Heropanti 2 will be shot in Mumbai. They will decide on the other shooting spots depending on the Covid situation then. Tiger will begin the shoot with a massive action sequence, preparation for which has already begun. Leading lady Tara Sutaria will join the team a week after Tiger starts shooting for the movie,” informs a source close to the development. Heropanti 2 is Tiger and Ahmed’s third film together after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Heropanti 2 was announced in February last year. On Tiger’s birthday this year, the makers even unveiled the upcoming actioner’s release date as December 3, 2021. “My first love is back action, thrill, like never before! Let's celebrate this one together on the 3rd of december in cinemas,” the actor wrote on his Instagram account. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff also has Ganapath and Rambo in the pipeline.

Credits :Pinkvilla

