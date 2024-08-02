EXCLUSIVE: Tikku Talsania says he'd give audition for 'Aamir Khan or Sanjay Leela Bhansali film'; recalls feeling disappointed on not getting roles

Tikku Talsania is a renowned Indian actor celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. With a career spanning decades, he has etched an indelible mark in the entertainment industry. Known for his distinctive appearance and quirky demeanor, Talsania has effortlessly transitioned between films, television, and theater, captivating audiences with his hilarious portrayals of a wide range of eccentric characters.

His ability to infuse humor into every role has made him a beloved figure in the hearts of millions. Recently, Talsania sat in an exclusive interview with the Pinkvilla podcast, where he discussed his experiences with auditions, even after establishing a prominent place in the industry.

When asked whether he still has to audition as a senior actor and how it feels, he explained that "he has indeed auditioned for roles and felt very disappointed when he didn't get the part". He acknowledged that the industry has probably changed, and directors now want to see the character brought to life in front of them.

He shared a conversation with Mukesh Chhabra, who mentioned that during auditions, they look for the integrity of the person, focusing not just on whether the actor fits the role but on how intense and realistic they are in their performance. They want to see if the actor pours their heart into the audition.

He added that, at first, he was taken aback, thinking, "What the hell, you want me to audition?" However, he accepted it, saying that it depends on how hungry you are for work and how much you need it. He further mentioned that he only auditions for roles that he finds good or interesting. He also noted that "if it were for an Aamir Khan or Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, he would audition for it".

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Talsania revealed that, despite his long-standing career and more than 200 films under his belt in the industry, he is currently experiencing a phase where he is "slightly jobless." He mentioned that he is still actively participating in auditions to secure promising roles.

