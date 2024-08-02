Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Raat Baaqi from Citadel: Honey Bunny has Salman Khan connection; deets

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have collaborated on Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny. The creators recently announced that the series will premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Now, Dhawan took to Instagram Stories to share intriguing details about the show that connects it to Salman Khan.

The Bawaal actor posted the teaser for his highly anticipated series, which features a song titled Raat Baaqi. Dhawan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Lulia Vantur, who brought the music to life with her soulful voice. For those who may not know, Lulia is rumored to be actor Salman Khan's girlfriend.

VD's caption read, "Lulia Vantur thank you for lending us your amazing voice for the recreation of this amazing track #RaatBaaqi love it".

For those who are unaware, Lulia recently celebrated her birthday with Tiger actor and his close friends. Several pictures from the intimate celebration went viral on social media, further fueling rumors about a budding relationship between the two.

The release date was announced in a major way, with the teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny being launched at an extravagant event in Mumbai. Directed by Raj & DK and produced in collaboration with The Russo Brothers, the series is expected to be one of the most significant projects of the year.

The teaser offers a glimpse of thrilling action, heroism, and a nostalgic nod to the 90s. Samantha Prabhu and Varun Dhawan look promising in their roles as Honey and Bunny, while Kay Kay Menon adds depth to the cast.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to deliver a high-octane mix of gripping action and dramatic storytelling, featuring impressive performances from its cast. In addition to Dhawan, Prabhu, and Menon, the series will include Saqib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. It will be part of the Citadel franchise, which provides for international stars like Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.

