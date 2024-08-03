EXCLUSIVE: Tikku Talsania shares he wants to play villain onscreen; says people 'think I am an innocent guy'

Tikku Talsania is a senior actor who has been associated with the Indian film industry for decades. He has made the audience go ROFL with his straight-faced comedy movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, and Coolie No. 1 and also made them emotional with his acting in dramas like Devdas and Rishtey.

While he has been busy with doing plays, the actor once said that he is slightly jobless and is having difficulty finding work in the Indian film industry. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, the veteran actor has now opened up about his statement.

During a recent chat with us, when actor Tikku Talsania was asked why did he say he was ‘slightly jobless’, the actor stated, “What I meant was, I am not getting good work. I wanted good work.” When inquired about what kind of work he is currently looking for, the senior actor expressed, “Something more interesting, more new, something which I haven’t done before; like a villain.”

According to him, people don’t look at him in that sense. “They think I am an innocent guy, childlike, happy-to-go-lucky man so there’s no point in making him a villain,” he stated adding that this is probably the reason why he isn’t being cast in the role of an antagonist.

Watch the full interview below:

For context, in an earlier interview with The Indian Express, the Cirkus actor stated that even though he hasn’t stayed away from the industry, she should get roles that suit him. He added that he likes to work and hasn’t taken retirement. “There are no roles, so how do I do it?” the actor questioned. He also humorously told the publication, “I am slightly jobless right now,” adding that he wants to work but the right kind of roles are not coming his way.

In a recent exclusive interview with the Pinkvilla podcast, Tikku revealed he would give auditions for Aamir Khan or Sanjay Leela Bhansali films. Even today, he gives auditions for roles but is left heartbroken and very disappointed when he doesn't get the part. We really wish the veteran actor gets the kind of roles he wants and shines like the star that he is!

