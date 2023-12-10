EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park

Triptii Dimri is currently gaining attention for her performance in the film Animal, where she plays the role of Zoya. Her Instagram followers have significantly increased, and she is enjoying the success of this intense action thriller. Recently, the actress addressed the controversy surrounding the "Lick My Shoe" scene, emphasizing the importance for actors not to judge their characters. She also opened up on her role in Animal Park.

Triptii Dimri on the “Lick My Shoe” controversy

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri opened up on how she reacts to the “Lick My Shoe” controversy from her latest film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor which is creating a lot of buzz on social media currently. She mentioned that while filming the scene, there were several discussions about it. She emphasized the perspective of looking at a character as a unique individual. She has previously stated that it's essential to humanize characters, as they too are reacting based on the life experiences they've had.

She added, “Sometimes, there is good, bad, ugly in all of us, we have a dark side and sometimes we react out of that and that only happens when something major has happened in life and its the experiences that we have growing up that shapes us as a person. Sometimes you go too dark, sometimes you’re not right? You’re only playing in the middle somewhere and that similar way you have to hunmanize your character a well.” She emphasized that when portraying a character, it's about delving into their life and understanding their actions through their own lens of life. She stressed that viewers should perceive such scenes from that perspective.

Advertisement

She further added, “I as tripti won’t go and lick someone’s shoe if someone asks me i would be very offended but for zoya maybe she felt like doing it because zoya is not tripti and she has her own reasons to do it.”

She also mentioned that when you commit to a project, you embrace the director's vision and trust in the world they are constructing. She emphasized that questioning and judging your character, a lesson taught in acting classes, hinders your performance, as being fully present in the role requires letting go of judgment.

Triptii Dimri opens up on Animal Park

During the same interaction, Tripti Dimri also opened up on her role in Animal’s upcoming sequel titled Animal Park. She mentioned that, honestly, there haven't been any discussions about it. After completing the shoot, she believed she was done with the film. However, she received another call from T-Series asking her to come for one more day as there was something more to shoot. She speculated that the additional idea might have occurred to the director later in the filmmaking process, although she wasn't certain about it. She said, “There have been no discussions around it honestly.”

She added, “Then that's when I get a call and he told me that this is what i’m doing today and this is the scene.’

More about Triptii Dimri’s Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film with a cast of skilled actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a complex story filled with violence and conflicts, rooted in a challenging father-son relationship.

In the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a crucial role highlighting the intricate relationship between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the significant female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set