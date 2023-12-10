EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set

Triptii Dimri is currently in the spotlight for her role in the movie Animal, where she portrays the character of Zoya. Her Instagram following has witnessed an immense rise, and she is reveling in the triumph of this high-octane action thriller. Despite a fleeting glimpse of her character in the film's trailer, Triptii's performance, especially in scenes alongside lead star Ranbir Kapoor, has taken social media by storm.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Triptii shed light on her collaboration with co-star Ranbir, praising his unselfish and kind nature by recounting instances of his support on set.

Triptii Dimri on her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri shared insights into her experience of tasting massive success with Animal, unraveling the journey of how she secured the role, and offering glimpses into her future plans. When queried about her collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii enthusiastically expressed, “It was amazing.”

She revealed her longtime admiration for him, highlighting how he serves as an inspiration: “I mean, I have always been a fan of his work and how he looks at art and acting. He’s just, I feel, someone who's very honest with his performances. Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing.”

Disclosing the motivation behind her desire to work with Ranbir, Triptii shared, “I have always wanted to share screen space with him because I thought he's so good that I want to see it in person and learn from him. There are so many things that an actor goes through on a set, so I wanted to see how he keeps his calm and still gives an amazing performance each and every time.”

Discussing the aspect of his selflessness as an actor, the actress expressed, “There was a lot of learning with him on set. He’s very calm, he’s someone who looks at a scene as a scene, and he’s not selfish as an actor is what I would say. He makes sure that your performance is equally good. Everybody is comfortable.”

Triptii Dimri recalls how Ranbir Kapoor helped her on Animal set

In response to being asked if any conversation with Ranbir Kapoor left a lasting impression, Triptii Dimri shared a moment during the shooting of Animal when she was feeling nervous. Recounting the incident, she said, “There's this confession scene that is there in the film. I was very nervous that day. For some reason, I could not just remember my lines and I was forgetting them again and again.”

Detailing how Ranbir extended his support, Triptii explained, “He was so generous and so kind that day that he asked me, being who he is like the star, he asked me, ‘Do you want to go first? Should we do your closes first because it's your scene?’ Very few people do that. So that is something that has stayed with me.”

Highlighting his consistently helpful nature, Triptii added, “I was noticing that he’s nice to everybody. There was another actor who asked him to help him with his lines and he was learning his own lines, improvising there and helping the other actor also. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It's such a wonderful quality to have as an actor where you're all about other people that are in the scene.”

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is currently running in cinemas.

