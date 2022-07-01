EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar on judgments she faced when entered politics: It was like all the mess went loose

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Urmila Matondkar, who will soon be seen judging Dance India Dance (DID) Super Moms on ZEE TV, opened up about the reality show, coming back to television after many years, and even about her entry into politics. Talking about the judgements she had faced when entering politics, the Rangeela actress shares, “It was like all the mess went loose, everything went baloney.”

She further adds, “Because there was suddenly this actress… if you are an actor, if you have a pretty decent face, if you are known to be this one glamorous, you know yea sex symbol, whatever the tags you want to call it, you are giving it all on a platter for them right? And of course a woman, if it was an actor maybe he would have not been… So it is understood, it’s a given thing you have to be dumb, clueless, and yea ‘what the hell she is doing’. They still do think that, trust me on that.”

Urmila elaborates, “From there they started, and literally every biggest political channel of the country flew from Delhi to Mumbai to film the entire journey of my campaign. So that itself was a joke on them, not on me as much because it was interesting. Even today I face it even now, and I will continue to face it, and so do many other women, not just me. I face it more because I am an actor I guess. And I really do want to make a change. I really am not there for anything else except to make those few changes in people’s mind, in their viewpoints. So I will have to work hard.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar on marriage with Mohsin: Always said it’ll happen at right time with right person