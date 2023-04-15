EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals how his recent break-up delayed the release of his new album

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most reputed music composers and singers of India. In his career spanning across 3 decades, the singer gave the music world, many memorable songs. He is now in the middle of the release of his new album Honey 3.0. The first song of the album released on the first of April, at a live concert. The singer graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his where he shared about how he writes his songs and how his new album came into being, 9 years after his last album Desi Kalakar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares That He Wrote Lyrics Based On What He Saw

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Avinash Lohana, Yo Yo Honey Singh shared what the process was like, behind writing his songs. He answered saying, "Whatever life I lived, I wrote. Whatever I saw, I wrote. I used to party. I would see that a girl is making a joint so I wrote, 'Enna vi na dope shope maareya karo, saanu eh ve keh nak chahdeya karo'. Whatever I lived, I wrote. I fell in love, I broke my heart, I wrote a song. I partied, I wrote a song, I drunk alcohol, I wrote a song. If I drunk a lot, I'd write, 'Chaar Bottle Vodka'."

Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares How He Had To Flip His New Album After His Break-Up

Yo Yo Honey Singh shared that he had to rework on his album after his recent break-up. He said, "Even now, when I started new, I was in love at that time. And I made a whole album - romantic-dance-romance album but unfortunately, it didn't continue (the relationship) so I had to flip the album. The album got delayed. It got delayed by 3 months. It was going to come in January but instead, it has come in April. I have flipped the album entirely. The album's direction initially was of love, dance and romance but when the relationship crashed, I flipped the album. Now it is spicy, commercial and has an old style. There were 9 songs, and the 9 songs had love, dance and romance and there was 1 song 'Naagan', which was for the old audience who want strong Punjabi vibes. Now finally, my album begins with 'Naagan' and I have kept one song (from the first version of the album), 'Tujh Pe Pyaar', which is going to release next. I have removed all other songs from the album."

